Feb 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.5 billion ($1.61 billion) in January, down 2.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Jan Dec Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,523 12,883 -2.8 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,856 4,923 -1.4 - Secondary market 6,616 6,841 -3.3 - Refinancing 4,116 4,126 -0.2 TOTAL 15,588 15,890 -1.9 No. of applications (cases) 6,440 6,593 -2.3 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,075,654 1,073,632 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.4 11.1 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 77.2 79.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: bit.ly/215EC9l ($1 = 7.7721 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)