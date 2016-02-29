Feb 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$12.5 billion ($1.61 billion) in January, down
2.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Jan Dec Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,523 12,883 -2.8
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,856 4,923 -1.4
- Secondary market 6,616 6,841 -3.3
- Refinancing 4,116 4,126 -0.2
TOTAL 15,588 15,890 -1.9
No. of applications (cases) 6,440 6,593 -2.3
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,075,654 1,073,632 0.2
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 11.4 11.1
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 77.2 79.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7721 Hong Kong dollars)
