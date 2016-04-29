BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.2 billion ($1.96 billion) in March, up 45 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: March Feb M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,220 10,495 45.0 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,129 3,399 -7.9 - Secondary market 8,041 5,768 39.4 - Refinancing 4,216 3,597 17.2 TOTAL 15,386 12,764 20.5 No. of applications (cases) 7,446 4,869 52.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,079,495 1,076,033 0.3 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 12.6 14.2 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 76.1 77.4 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: (bit.ly/1rmRwox) ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: