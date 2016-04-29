April 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.2 billion ($1.96 billion) in March, up 45 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: March Feb M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,220 10,495 45.0 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,129 3,399 -7.9 - Secondary market 8,041 5,768 39.4 - Refinancing 4,216 3,597 17.2 TOTAL 15,386 12,764 20.5 No. of applications (cases) 7,446 4,869 52.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,079,495 1,076,033 0.3 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 12.6 14.2 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 76.1 77.4 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: (bit.ly/1rmRwox) ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)