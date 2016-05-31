May 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in April, down 30.9 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
April March M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 10,520 15,220 -30.9
New loan approvals (HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,733 3,129 19.3
- Secondary market 11,044 8,041 37.3
- Refinancing 4,977 4,216 18.1
TOTAL 19,754 15,386 28.4
No. of applications (cases) 8,816 7,446 18.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,078,833 1,079,495 -0.1
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
-best lending rates (pct) 7.5 12.6
-HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 84.2 76.1
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click bit.ly/1XaOJg9
($1 = 7.7674 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)