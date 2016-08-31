Aug 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$15.8 billion ($2.04 billion) in July, down 11.1 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
July June M/M Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,798 17,769 -11.1
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 4,574 4,637 -1.4
Secondary market 13,313 12,649 5.2
Refinancing 4,994 4,988 0.1
TOTAL 22,881 22,274 2.7
No. of applications (cases) 10,281 9,844 4.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,086,389 1,084,458 0.2
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 3.8 4.9
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 92.6 89.8
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click bit.ly/2c3Vmxs
($1 = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)