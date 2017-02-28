Feb 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$25.2 billion ($3.25 billion) in January, down 14.9 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
2017 2016
Jan Dec M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 25,162 29,556 -14.9
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 6,851 8,249 -16.9
Secondary market 13,459 15,099 -10.9
Refinancing 7,970 9,122 -12.6
TOTAL 28,280 32,470 -12.9
No. of applications (cases) 9,914 10,505 -5.6
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,126,180 1,118,657 0.7
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 2.6 2.5
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.5 94.9
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)