Feb 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$25.2 billion ($3.25 billion) in January, down 14.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2016 Jan Dec M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 25,162 29,556 -14.9 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,851 8,249 -16.9 Secondary market 13,459 15,099 -10.9 Refinancing 7,970 9,122 -12.6 TOTAL 28,280 32,470 -12.9 No. of applications (cases) 9,914 10,505 -5.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,126,180 1,118,657 0.7 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.6 2.5 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.5 94.9 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2lQHFWF ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)