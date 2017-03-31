March 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.1 billion in February, down 16 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 Feb Jan M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 21,140 25,162 -16.0 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,909 6,851 0.8 Secondary market 12,991 13,459 -3.5 Refinancing 7,701 7,970 -3.4 TOTAL 27,601 28,280 -2.4 No. of applications (cases) 9,904 9,914 -0.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,130,853 1,126,180 0.4 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 3.0 2.6 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.3 93.5 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2oi1kCW (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)