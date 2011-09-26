HONG KONG, Sept 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$14.7 billion ($1.88 billion) in August, down 27 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in August declined 10.3 percent from the previous month to HK$15.8 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in August fell HK$2.5 billion or 9.2 percent from July, and loan demand for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$10.5 billion or 11.9 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans dropped by HK$2.8 billion or 5.1 percent from July.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for August compared with July:

- The number of new mortgage applications rose 5 percent to 9,682 cases against the previous month's 9,211 cases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased by 0.4 percent to HK$797.1 billion.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 55.8 percent from 72.9 percent in July, mainly due to upward adjustments to their mortgage rates by banks. Meanwhile, new mortgage loans approved in August priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 42.1 percent from the previous month's 25.9 percent, with the largest portion priced at less than 2.25 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. ($1 = 7.801 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)