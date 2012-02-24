HONG KONG, Feb 24 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$6.1 billion ($786.53 million) in January, down 31.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in January declined 3.8 percent from the previous month to HK$10 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in January increased by HK$3 billion or 7.6 percent from December, while loan demand for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$5.7 billion or 7.6 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans fell by HK$1.3 billion or 9.8 percent from December.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for January compared with December:

- The number of new mortgage applications fell 4.9 percent to 5,745 cases against the previous month's 6,039 cases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans decreased by 0.2 percent to HK$799.8 billion.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 2.9 percent from 8.2 percent in December. New mortgage loans approved in January priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 93.6 percent from the previous month's 89.8 percent, with the majority priced in the range of 2.25 and 2.5 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.02 percent. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)