HONG KONG, March 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$7.6 billion ($978.39 million) in February, up 25.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in February increased by 44.1 percent from the previous month to HK$14.4 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in February increased by HK$3.3 billion or 9.1 percent from January, while loan demand for mortgages on existing properties edged up HK$9.6 billion or 68.9 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans rose HK$1.5 billion, or 15.7 percent, from January.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for February compared with January:

- The number of new mortgage applications rose 82.5 percent to 10,485 cases against the previous month's 5,745 cases. The HKMA said the figures in February reflected an increase in residential property transaction volume, adding that the low-base effect owing to the Lunar New Year holiday in January may also have contributed to the month-on-month increases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans remained at about HK$799.8 billion at end-February.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) increased to 3.4 percent from 2.9 percent in January. N ew mortgage loans approved in February priced with reference to best lending rates fell to 91.3 percent from the previous month's 93.6 percent, with majority priced within the range of 2.25 and 2.5 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.02 percent. ($1 = 7.7679 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)