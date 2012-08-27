HONG KONG, Aug 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$16.1 billion ($2.08 billion) in July, down 20 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M July June Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,112 20,150 -20.0 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,287 4,199 +2.1 - Secondary market 12,710 14,101 -9.9 - Refinancing 2,540 2,947 -13.8 TOTAL 19,536 21,247 -8.1 No. of applications (cases) 10,640 10,231 +4.0 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 828,244 823,531 +0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 93.4* 93.0 +0.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 4.5 4.3 +0.2 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)