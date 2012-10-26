HONG KONG, Oct 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.3 billion ($2.36 billion) in September, up 11.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M September August Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,284 16,414 +11.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 2,767 4,073 -32.1 - Secondary market 16,651 18,145 -8.2 - Refinancing 2,984 2,987 -0.1 TOTAL 22,401 25,206 -11.1 No. of applications (cases) 12,227 14,023 -12.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 842,014 833,933 +1.0 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 94.4* 93.0 +1.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 2.9 3.9 -1.0 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)