HONG KONG, Jan 28 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in
December, down 10.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
December November Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,865 21,158 -10.8
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,104 5,614 -44.7
- Secondary market 9,472 15,369 -38.4
- Refinancing 2,612 3,164 -17.4
TOTAL 15,187 24,147 -37.1
No. of applications (cases) 7,449 10,627 -29.9
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 868,186 856,884 1.3
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 90.4* 92.7 -2.3
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 7.7 5.2 2.5
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)
