HONG KONG, Jan 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in December, down 10.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M December November Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,865 21,158 -10.8 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,104 5,614 -44.7 - Secondary market 9,472 15,369 -38.4 - Refinancing 2,612 3,164 -17.4 TOTAL 15,187 24,147 -37.1 No. of applications (cases) 7,449 10,627 -29.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 868,186 856,884 1.3 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 90.4* 92.7 -2.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 7.7 5.2 2.5 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Robert Birsel)