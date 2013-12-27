HONG KONG, Dec 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in
November, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Nov Oct Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,162 11,207 -0.4
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,457 3,557 -2.3
- Secondary market 8,036 8,568 -6.2
- Refinancing 3,090 2,789 10.8
TOTAL 14,602 14,915 -2.1
No. of applications (cases) 7,567 8,587 -11.9
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 903,633 901,894 0.2
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 67.1* 71.7 -4.6
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 30.5 26.3 4.2
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)