HONG KONG, Dec 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in November, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Nov Oct Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,162 11,207 -0.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,457 3,557 -2.3 - Secondary market 8,036 8,568 -6.2 - Refinancing 3,090 2,789 10.8 TOTAL 14,602 14,915 -2.1 No. of applications (cases) 7,567 8,587 -11.9 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 903,633 901,894 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 67.1* 71.7 -4.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 30.5 26.3 4.2 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)