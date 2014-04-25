BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
April 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$13.5 billion ($1.74 billion) in March, up 8.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M March Feb Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 13,488 12,399 8.8 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,674 5,809 -2.3 - Secondary market 10,316 7,265 42.0 - Refinancing 3,274 2,505 30.7 TOTAL 19,264 15,578 23.7 No. of applications (cases) 9,416 7,198 30.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 914,593 910,720 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 39.7* 43.7 -4.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 58.9 54.8 4.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.