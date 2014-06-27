June 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16.3 billion ($2.10 billion) in May, up 2.3
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
May April Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,322 15,950 2.3
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,641 5,601 -17.1
- Secondary market 14,700 10,986 33.8
- Refinancing 3,407 3,058 11.4
TOTAL 22,749 19,645 15.8
No. of applications (cases) 11,175 9,156 22.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 927,980 922,218 0.6
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 26.4* 34.6 -8.2
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 71.4 63.1 8.3
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong Dollars)
