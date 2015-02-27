Feb 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.3 billion ($2.75 billion) in January, down 2.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Jan Dec Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,342 21,933 -2.7 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 7,910 5,503 43.7 - Secondary market 17,843 15,103 18.1 - Refinancing 4,588 4,386 4.6 TOTAL 30,341 24,993 21.4 No. of applications (cases) 13,608 11,079 22.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 993,064 984,539 0.9 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.3* 13.5 -0.2 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.0 84.5 -0.5 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)