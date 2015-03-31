March 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in February, down
24.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Feb Jan Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,041 21,342 -24.8
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 5,997 7,910 -24.2
- Secondary market 15,901 17,843 -10.9
- Refinancing 4,758 4,588 3.7
TOTAL 26,656 30,341 -12.1
No. of applications (cases) 10,393 13,608 -23.6
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 998,023 993,064 0.5
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 12.8* 13.3 -0.5
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 85.4 84.0 1.4
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
For details, click (bit.ly/1ILTAtn)
($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)