May 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.6 billion ($2.66 billion) in April, down 29.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Apr Mar Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,598 29,195 -29.4 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,124 6,916 -11.5 - Secondary market 12,089 15,561 -22.3 - Refinancing 4,553 5,583 -18.4 TOTAL 22,767 28,060 -18.9 No. of applications (cases) 10,007 10,437 -4.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,018,719 1,011,675 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.1* 12.5 0.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.8 85.5 -0.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)