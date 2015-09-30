Sept 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.5 billion ($3.03 billion) in August, down 15.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: M/M August July Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,467 27,694 -15.3 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,905 6,496 -9.1 - Secondary market 13,630 15,905 -14.3 - Refinancing 4,490 4,837 -7.2 TOTAL 24,026 27,238 -11.8 No. of applications (cases) 9,630 10,139 -5.0 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,054,932 1,044,241 1.0 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.8* 11.9 -0.1 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 82.7 84.5 -1.8 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1Wxgzjf). ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)