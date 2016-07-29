July 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$17.8 billion ($2.30 billion) in June, up 15.8 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
June May M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,769 15,340 15.8
New loan approvals (HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,637 4,985 -7.0
- Secondary market 12,649 12,394 2.1
- Refinancing 4,988 5,637 -11.5
TOTAL 22,274 23,016 -3.2
No. of applications (cases) 9,844 9,961 -1.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,084,458 1,080,989 0.3
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
-best lending rates (pct) 4.9 6.9
-HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 89.8 85.8
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click: bit.ly/2aBIP6F
($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)
