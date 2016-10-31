Oct 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.2 billion ($2.99 billion) in September, up 33.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: Sept Aug M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,234 17,393 33.6 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,574 5,688 15.6 Secondary market 18,038 16,695 8.0 Refinancing 7,514 7,238 3.8 TOTAL 32,126 29,622 8.5 No. of applications (cases) 13,536 13,300 1.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,095,260 1,088,613 0.6 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.5 3.0 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.6 93.4 offered rates) (pct) * With majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2eLrI2I ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)