Dec 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion) in November, up 14.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: Nov Oct M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 26,468 23,091 14.6 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 9,213 7,660 20.3 Secondary market 19,368 18,742 3.3 Refinancing 9,931 7,887 25.9 TOTAL 38,512 34,288 12.3 No. of applications (cases) 14,204 14,323 -0.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,108,933 1,101,216 0.7 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 1.9 2.4 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.1 94.8 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: (bit.ly/2hTar6b) ($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)