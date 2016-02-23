HONG KONG Feb 23 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has no plans to change its system to warn investors of
companies that have a high concentration of shareholders after
MSCI Inc's move to exclude those shares from its global indices,
the head of the regulator said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at the regulator's annual conference,
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley
Alder said MSCI's decision was entirely independent.
"The purpose of the warning is simple, to alert minority
investors that those companies could see untoward price
movements," Alder said.
"Whether MSCI or any other index chooses to take that into
account is entirely for them to decide and we would not then
create a new activity for the SFC to decide that because of the
index's decision, which are independent, whether or not to issue
a concentration warning in the first place or whether to
withdraw them."
MSCI said on Feb 1 it will exclude from its global indices
Hong Kong stocks that have been warned by the SFC over their
high concentration of shareholders, potentially risking the
deletion of 18 stocks from indexes.
