HONG KONG, April 2 A Hong Kong court adjourned on Thursday the trial of a British banker, accused of murdering two women found in his luxury high rise apartment in November, for another five weeks.

Prosecution lawyers asked for the extra time to obtain further documents for their case against 29-year-old former Bank of America employee Rurik Jutting.

Jutting was not required to enter a plea and the case will resume on May 8.

He was accused after police found the bodies of two women, including one inside a suitcase on his balcony. The other was found lying inside the apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks, authorities have said.

Hong Kong media have described the two victims as prostitutes from Indonesia.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Paul Tait)