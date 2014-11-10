HONG KONG Nov 10 A court in Hong Kong on Monday
adjourned the trial of a 29-year-old British banker charged with
killing two women until later this month to allow for the
suspect to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
Rurik Jutting, who had worked at Bank of America Corp
in Hong Kong, was charged with two counts of murder last
week after police found the bodies of two women in his
apartment, including one inside a suitcase on a balcony.
The other was discovered lying inside the apartment with
wounds to her neck and buttocks, police have said. Local media
have described the two victims as prostitutes.
The court granted a request from prosecutors that the
hearing be adjourned until Nov. 24 so two psychiatric reports
could be prepared. Jutting's lawyers from Vidler & Co had no
objection.
Wearing a black T-shirt with New York emblazoned across the
front and sporting a beard and moustache, Jutting, when asked if
he understood that he needed to get his lawyers to represent
him, replied to the judge: "Yes, madam."
He has said little else in his two brief court appearances
so far and has not entered a plea.
Jutting was arrested on Nov. 1 at his apartment in Wan Chai,
a central city district known for its vibrant night life.
Police had been expected to conduct a reconstruction of the
killings but Jutting has so far refused to give his consent, one
of his lawyers said. Such reconstructions are common in Hong
Kong and usually involve the suspect being taken back to the
scene of the alleged crime.
Bank of America has previously said Jutting was an employee
until recently but it has not said why he left or given any
timeframe.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Denny Thomas; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and Dean Yates)