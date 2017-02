HONG KONG Aug 17 Gross domestic product (GDP) in China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to expand by 7 percent annually over the next five years, the country's top state planner said on Wednesday.

Zhang Ping, chief of the National Development and Reform Commission, also said during a visit to Hong Kong that global economic recovery was losing momentum. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michelle Chen; Editing by Chris Lewis)