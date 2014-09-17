HONG KONG, Sept 17 Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy
Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing who has backed pro-democracy
activists through his publications and donations, visited the
territory's anti-corruption agency on Wednesday, after a recent
raid on his home.
An agency representative declined to give details of Lai's
visit, but it is common for the agency, the Independent
Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), to call in individuals for
questioning as part of its investigations.
Neither Lai nor his spokesman was immediately available for
comment.
Hong Kong has been deeply polarised and hit by protests over
how its next leader will be chosen in 2017, whether by a free
vote, as pro-democracy campaigners want, or from a list of
pro-Beijing candidates.
Lai's role as the main financial patron of the pro-democracy
movement since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to Communist Party
rulers in China has come under scrutiny.
The owner of Hong Kong-based media company Next Media Ltd
, Lai arrived at the agency's headquarters in a black
van, accompanied by two unidentified people, a Reuters witness
said.
On Aug. 28, agency officers raided Lai's home and those of
his deputy and Labour Party lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan. The agency
said the raids were part of a bribery investigation.
Lai is a self-made millionaire and his company publishes
Next Magazine and the popular pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid
newspaper.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin, Diana Chan and James Pomfret;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)