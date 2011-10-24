HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong continues to be the
most expensive place in the world to rent office space,
according to research from a property brokerage.
And despite an expected slowdown over the next 12 months,
Hong Kong would likely retain its world-leading position,
Colliers International said on Monday.
Gross rents for Class A office space averaged $213.70 per
square foot per year as of the end of June, the Global Office
Highlights report from Colliers showed. That is an increase of
11.3 percent from the end of last year, and of 32.3 percent from
the middle of last year.
Hong Kong again topped the rankings for the world's most
expensive cities to rent office space, ahead of London's West
End, at $150.20 per square foot per year, and Paris at $111.92
per square foot per year. Tokyo and the City of London ranked
fourth and fifth, according to Colliers.
Rents have been driven higher in Hong Kong by exceptionally
tight vacancy rates in Central, the heart of the city's business
district. The city recorded the lowest vacancy rate in Asia, at
just 3.7 percent. Conditions for businesses looking to expand
are unlikely to improve anytime soon, with little new supply due
to come on the market over the next two years.
Geneva, with a vacancy rate of 2.5 percent, has the tightest
office market on the planet, according to Colliers.
Simon Lo Wing-fai, executive director of research and
advisory at Colliers, said he has just revised his forecast for
Hong Kong's office market, and now expected a decline in rents
of 8 percent between the third quarter and the same time next
year.
Companies that are coming up for rental renewals, however,
have started to shift their focus from securing more space to
signing tenancies with cheaper rents.
"Financial companies might change their strategy from
expansion to cost saving," Lo said. "The pace of hiring
expectation is getting less positive, and business prospects and
financial prospects don't look very strong."
Only 456,225 square feet of new office space was under
construction in Hong Kong as of June, Colliers said, including
Grade A, B and C space. That's less than in any other city in
Asia. Guangzhou, immediately across the border in the mainland
Chinese province of Guangdong, is the most active city in the
world in terms of office space, with 31.3 million square feet of
office space under construction.
Vacancies tumbled across Asia, down 121 basis points to an
average of 11.4 percent as of the end of June, as the region
continued to post decent economic growth. Colliers said the need
for more global office space had been called into question by
the economic slowdown and uncertainties of the past few months,
and "will need to be monitored closely in the coming months".
Rents rose an average of 2.9 percent across Asia in the
first half. Those modest gains may face headway from a high rate
of construction, with more than 5 million square feet of office
space under construction in each of the following cities:
Bangalore, Beijing, Chengdu, Chennai, Delhi, Guangzhou, Ho Chi
Minh City, Mumbai, Shanghai and Tokyo.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)