By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, March 1 Bank of China Hong Kong , the yuan clearing bank in Hong Kong, has offered yuan time deposit rates with tenors of up to three months to participant banks, in a move to broaden the banks' yuan investment channels. It has also raised the overnight interest rate of yuan deposits for participant banks to 0.648 percent from 0.629 percent. Both measures take effect from March 1. "Our purpose is to improve the service quality as a yuan clearing bank, and broaden the channel for yuan participant banks to allocate their renminbi," a spokeswoman for Bank of China Hong Kong told Reuters. According to Reuters page, interest rates offered by the clearing bank stand at 2.2 percent, 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent for yuan deposits with tenors of one month, two months and three months, respectively. The newly-announced yuan clearing bank in Taiwan - Bank of China Taipei branch - also said it would offer yuan deposit rates with tenors of up to one year from March 1. "These measures will help lift the profitability of participant banks' yuan business, and banks may then be able to offer higher returns to their clients," said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ in Hong Kong. Beijing has stepped up efforts to promote the use of yuan in international trade and investment this year, granting both Taiwan and Singapore a yuan clearing bank around the Chinese New Year in February. The participation of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Singapore's yuan clearing business will break the monopoly of Bank of China as the only yuan clearing bank in the offshore markets. Analysts say the arrangements offered by BoC HK are in some degree aimed at protecting its yuan market share and to better position itself for future competition when more offshore yuan centers and clearing banks open. Hong Kong has been at the forefront of promoting the yuan to global corporates and investors. Yuan deposits in the Asian financial hub increased to 624 billion yuan ($100 billion) in January, after stagnating last year. As the world's second-largest economy, China has growing ambitions for its "redback" RMB to become a global reserve currency equivalent to the U.S. dollar. The Chinese central bank is in talks with the Bank of England to establish a reciprocal three-year renminbi/sterling currency swap agreement, which if realized, will be the first swap line China has with a G7 country. Yuan deposit rates offered by Bank of China Taipei branch and Bank of China Hong Kong: Tenor BoC TP (pct) BoC HK (pct) O/N 0.648 0.648 7D 2.545 / 14D 3.085 / 1M 2.860 2.2 2M / 2.3 3M 2.590 2.4 6M 2.815 / 9M 2.950 / 1Y 3.085 / ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan)