HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong's leader said on Wednesday the city must tackle its housing problem head on and unveiled a range of measures to increase integration with China.

Leung Chun-ying, in his annual policy address, said the lack of affordable housing was "distorting the values of young people" and that the government would play an active role to boost China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Borsuk)