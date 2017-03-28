HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong-leader elect Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she is "very determined" to tackle the city's housing problem when she becomes chief executive later this year.

Lam, the financial hub's former chief secretary, was chosen on Sunday by a 1,200-person committee to lead the city, pledging in her victory speech to unite political divisions that have hindered policy-making and legislative work.

The high cost of housing in Hong Kong is one of the city's biggest social issues. Lam also pledged during her campaign to tackle the problem by increasing land supply.

She was speaking at a Credit Suisse investment conference in Hong Kong attended by around 200 business and financial professionals. (Reporting By Venus Wu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)