By Sisi Tang and Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG, July 16
HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong's embattled new
leader, Leung Chun-ying, announced a series of welfare measures
on Monday and pleaded for time to deal with scandals that have
rocked the city, including illegal structures in his own home.
Leung, hand-picked by Beijing to lead Hong Kong, was
speaking in his first question-and-answer session in the city's
Legislative Council since taking over two weeks ago.
"I am aware of the doubts by a lot of people on my political
team and me." said Leung. "I hope you give the government space
and time to do something real so we win trust and respond to the
aspirations of the public."
The scandals have tarnished the city's reputation as a
relatively corruption-free financial centre and made the public
furious, creating a headache for China, which has been trying to
maintain calm after the ouster of ambitious party elder Bo Xilai
and ahead of the national leadership transition later this year.
Leung's tenure so far has been torrid. Last week, the
billionaire co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai Properties,
one of the city's biggest developers, and Rafael Hui, the city's
former chief secretary, were charged in a bribery investigation.
A day before, Leung's hand-picked development secretary, Mak
Chai-kwong, was arrested in a separate investigation into the
misuse of government housing allowances. Leung is himself
ensnared in a scandal over six illegal structures at his HK$500
million ($64 million) home in the exclusive Peak district.
As Leung spoke in the legislature, maverick activist
lawmaker "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung hurled an effigy of
Pinnochio, the cartoon character prone to telling lies, at the
new leader, missing him by a few metres.
The chief executive, the third person to lead Hong Kong
since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, was unfazed,
maintaining a stoic expression throughout the 90-minute session.
Over 50 protesters gathered outside, holding placards and
banners telling Leung to speak the truth.
"Leung Chun-ying: Liar" one banner proclaimed.
Tens of thousands of people protested when Leung was sworn
in on July 1. Over the past two weeks, Leung has come up against
protests during district visits, with people questioning his
credibility and at one point chasing him out of a town hall
meeting.
Praised as one of the world's freest and simplest low-tax
havens for conducting business and a gateway to China, Hong Kong
has nevertheless struggled over the past 15 years, with critics
accusing Beijing of extensive behind-the-scenes meddling in
political, electoral, academic, media and legal spheres.
Leung announced a string of sweeteners in a bid to appease a
populace that is increasingly frustrated with a widening income
gap and high living costs, including measures aimed at tackling
poverty among the elderly and the housing needs of residents.
He promised that the monthly welfare allowance for
low-income residents over 65 will be doubled.
Elderly residents will also see a doubling of healthcare
vouchers allowing them to consult private doctors, in line with
a larger plan to improve primary healthcare. Each year, 5,000
people with a monthly income of HK$30,000 and below will be
allowed to buy subsidised flats in the secondary market.
Leung also promised to fix the illegal structures at his
home.
"I have been seriously neglectful of this issue but I have
not concealed any possible contraventions. In fact, they have
all been dealt with swiftly, some of them have been removed in a
day or two," he said.
Referring to the arrest and resignation of his development
minister, Leung said the incident had given his team much to
ponder and learn from, and he pleaded for patience.
"I and my team have been reviewing ourselves with humility.
We should learn lessons from these incidents," he said.
Leung was selected in March by a committee of 1,200 of the
city's elite, filled with Beijing loyalilsts. His main rival,
Henry Tang, was seen as an early favourite of Beijing, but
Tang's image was dented by revelations of a love affair and a
scandal over illegal construction at his villa.
(Writing by Tan Ee Lyn, Editing By Anne Marie Roantree and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)