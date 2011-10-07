HONG KONG Oct 7 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- New regulations, including real-name registration,
targeting China's robust social media are likely to be rolled
out soon as part of the government's ongoing campaign to curb
the spread of rumours on the web, according to mainland new
media scholars and industry insiders.
-- Hong Kong's Grade A office supply is forecast to rise to
about 5.25 million square feet in 2014, an increase about 1.3
million sq ft per year from 2011, according to a study
commissioned by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
That represents a substantial decline from annual growth of 1.9
million sq ft between 1995 and 2011.
-- Beijing is likely to loosen its monetary policy before
the end of the year as stabilising inflation and the looming
threat of a credit crisis provide the government with the room
and momentum for a policy change, said analysts.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Casino owner Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd ,
which plans to raise up to HK$3.9 billion ($501.3 million) in a
dual listing in Hong Kong, has passed a preliminary listing
hearing, according to market sources.
WEN WEI PO
-- Cathay Pacific Airways said it would launch a
new scheduled freighter service to Chengdu, China starting Oct
12, boosting its presence in the west of the country as it grows
in importance as a high-end manufacturing centre.
