SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings, one of the
mainland's leading makers of shock absorbers, is not daunted by
the gloomy outlook over the Hong Kong stock market and is
seeking to raise up to HK$140.4 million ($18.04 million).
-- China's Zhongshan, in Guangdong province, suspended the
registration of homes sold at or above a set limit (5,800 yuan
per square metre), according to a statement posted on the city's
government website. Zhongshan is another example of local
government following Beijing's directive to curb the rise in
property prices.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd
said its contracted sales in the first 10 months
totalled HK$28.68 billion, up 19.3 percent from a year earlier,
representing 95.6 percent of its sales target for this year.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
said its contract sales totalled 26.7 billion yuan ($4.21
billion), up 13 percent from a year earlier, representing 74.2
percent of its sales target for this year.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman)
Islands Holdings Corp seeks a $150 million three-year
syndicated loan, market sources said.
WEN WEI PO
-- Lenovo Group Ltd's Executive Committee has
started to discuss the group's four-year plan which involves
investment and acquisition matters, said Chief Executive Officer
Yang Yuanqing.
($1 = 7.783 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
