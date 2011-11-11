HONG KONG Nov 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings, one of the mainland's leading makers of shock absorbers, is not daunted by the gloomy outlook over the Hong Kong stock market and is seeking to raise up to HK$140.4 million ($18.04 million).

-- China's Zhongshan, in Guangdong province, suspended the registration of homes sold at or above a set limit (5,800 yuan per square metre), according to a statement posted on the city's government website. Zhongshan is another example of local government following Beijing's directive to curb the rise in property prices.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales in the first 10 months totalled HK$28.68 billion, up 19.3 percent from a year earlier, representing 95.6 percent of its sales target for this year.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said its contract sales totalled 26.7 billion yuan ($4.21 billion), up 13 percent from a year earlier, representing 74.2 percent of its sales target for this year.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman) Islands Holdings Corp seeks a $150 million three-year syndicated loan, market sources said.

WEN WEI PO

-- Lenovo Group Ltd's Executive Committee has started to discuss the group's four-year plan which involves investment and acquisition matters, said Chief Executive Officer Yang Yuanqing.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.783 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)