SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing will spend more than 200 billion yuan ($31.4 billion) in the next 20 years in upgrading river transport infrastructure as it seeks to boost domestic trade to offset slowing export demand from the west, said Deputy Transport Minister Xu Zuyuan.

-- Guodian Technology and Environment Group, which is aiming to raise up to HK$5 billion in its initial public offering in Hong Kong, said it plans to spend a total of 6 billion yuan from this year's second half through next year on its power-plant pollution controls and clean-energy business development.

-- Lawmaker Frederick Fung Kin-kee of the Association for Democracy and People's Livelihood declared he would seek a nomination to contest the chief executive election in 2012.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said pre-tax profits of local retail banks in the city rose by 22 percent in the first three quarters of the year from the same period a year ago.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China Overseas Land & investment Ltd, the country's largest property developer by market value, said contract sales in November totalled HK$3.47 billion ($446.45 million), down 48.6 percent from the previous month.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Local jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, which will price its offering on Friday, has been five times oversubscribed, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sales in November totalled 3.01 billion yuan, down 31 percent from October.

