SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing will spend more than 200 billion yuan ($31.4
billion) in the next 20 years in upgrading river transport
infrastructure as it seeks to boost domestic trade to offset
slowing export demand from the west, said Deputy Transport
Minister Xu Zuyuan.
-- Guodian Technology and Environment Group, which is aiming
to raise up to HK$5 billion in its initial public offering in
Hong Kong, said it plans to spend a total of 6 billion yuan from
this year's second half through next year on its power-plant
pollution controls and clean-energy business development.
-- Lawmaker Frederick Fung Kin-kee of the Association for
Democracy and People's Livelihood declared he would seek a
nomination to contest the chief executive election in 2012.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said pre-tax profits of
local retail banks in the city rose by 22 percent in the first
three quarters of the year from the same period a year ago.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Overseas Land & investment Ltd, the
country's largest property developer by market value, said
contract sales in November totalled HK$3.47 billion ($446.45
million), down 48.6 percent from the previous month.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Local jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, which will price its offering on Friday, has been
five times oversubscribed, market sources said.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd
said contract sales in November totalled 3.01 billion yuan, down
31 percent from October.
($1 = 7.7725 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)