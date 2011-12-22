HONG KONG Dec 22 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Local governments across the mainland, including Beijing,
Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen, announced that they would
continue with restrictions on property investment, triggering
fears that the housing market will slide next year.
-- Jaguar Land Rover, the British car maker owned by India's
Tata Motor, aims to double its sales in Hong Kong over the next
five years to boost its profile both locally and in the mainland
market, said Joseph Lau, Hong Kong general manager for the
brands at official distributor Inchcape.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd
aims to quadruple its sales outlets in the mainland in
10 years, taking store numbers to as high as 3,000, as it seeks
to tap the swelling ranks of rich consumers in the country, said
chief executive William Wong.
THE STANDARD
-- Initial public offering proceeds this year from the Hong
Kong stock exchange are expected to total HK$260 billion ($33.41
billion), down 42 percent from 2010, and may slip further to
only HK$250 billion in 2012, according to global accounting firm
Ernst & Young.
SING TAO DAILY
-- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
said it had won a railway construction contract in Ethiopia
worth a total of $1.2 billion.
WEN WEI PO
-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd expects its
production capacity and sales to grow 30 to 40 percent in the
coming two years, said executive director Raymond Lee.
