-- Local governments across the mainland, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen, announced that they would continue with restrictions on property investment, triggering fears that the housing market will slide next year.

-- Jaguar Land Rover, the British car maker owned by India's Tata Motor, aims to double its sales in Hong Kong over the next five years to boost its profile both locally and in the mainland market, said Joseph Lau, Hong Kong general manager for the brands at official distributor Inchcape.

-- Hong Kong Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd aims to quadruple its sales outlets in the mainland in 10 years, taking store numbers to as high as 3,000, as it seeks to tap the swelling ranks of rich consumers in the country, said chief executive William Wong.

-- Initial public offering proceeds this year from the Hong Kong stock exchange are expected to total HK$260 billion ($33.41 billion), down 42 percent from 2010, and may slip further to only HK$250 billion in 2012, according to global accounting firm Ernst & Young.

-- China Railway Construction Corp Ltd said it had won a railway construction contract in Ethiopia worth a total of $1.2 billion.

-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd expects its production capacity and sales to grow 30 to 40 percent in the coming two years, said executive director Raymond Lee.

