SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has signed a memorandum of understanding with Heilongjiang's Financial Affairs Office that will enable close cooperation and exchange of information between the bourse and the office.

-- ENN Energy, which has made a hostile bid with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) for rival China Gas Holdings, reported that its net profit last year rose 23.7 per cent to 1.01 billion yuan ($160.13 million).

SING TAO DAILY

-- COSCO Pacific Ltd Deputy Managing Director Kelvin Wong said the China-owned container leasing and port operator has set capital expenditure for this year at $1 billion, adding it has no pressure for raising funds.

-- China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd said its net profit for 2011 plunged 93 percent to 102 million yuan due to moderated market growth, intensified competition and inventory accumulation problems in the country's sportswear industry.

WEN WEI PO

-- Intime Department Store (Group) Co Ltd said 2011 net profit totalled 821 million yuan, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier.

