SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shenzhen plans to raise the monthly minimum wage by 15
percent to 1,500 yuan ($240) on Jan. 1 next year, its second
increase in nine months, Xinhua reported.
-- CDC Software, a global business management application
supplier founded in Hong Kong, has been targeted for delisting
by Nasdaq after its parent firm, CDC Corp, received a
final notice of removal from the United States stock market,
according to the company.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd, one of the
largest cement suppliers in southern China, said it is confident
that its sales for cement would reach 50 million tonnes this
year.
-- China Eastern Airlines Corp said
its Vice President, Zhang Jian-zhong, had resigned due to "his
other business engagements".
SING TAO DAILY
-- Standard Chartered Asia Chief Executive
Officer Jaspal Bindra said the group is waiting for an
opportunity to acquire commercial banks in Saudi Arabia and
South Africa.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's first zero-carbon emissions building, worth
HK$240 million ($30.78 million), will be in operation by May
next year, aiming to promote a low-carbon lifestyle. The
building is a joint project by the Construction Industry Council
and the Development Bureau.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Polymetallic Mining, a Yunnan-based zinc and lead
producer, kicks off its Hong Kong initial public offering
roadshow on Monday, seeking to raise up to HK$1.95 billion,
market sources said.
