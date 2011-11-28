HONG KONG Nov 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Shenzhen plans to raise the monthly minimum wage by 15 percent to 1,500 yuan ($240) on Jan. 1 next year, its second increase in nine months, Xinhua reported.

-- CDC Software, a global business management application supplier founded in Hong Kong, has been targeted for delisting by Nasdaq after its parent firm, CDC Corp, received a final notice of removal from the United States stock market, according to the company.

-- China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd, one of the largest cement suppliers in southern China, said it is confident that its sales for cement would reach 50 million tonnes this year.

-- China Eastern Airlines Corp said its Vice President, Zhang Jian-zhong, had resigned due to "his other business engagements".

-- Standard Chartered Asia Chief Executive Officer Jaspal Bindra said the group is waiting for an opportunity to acquire commercial banks in Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

-- Hong Kong's first zero-carbon emissions building, worth HK$240 million ($30.78 million), will be in operation by May next year, aiming to promote a low-carbon lifestyle. The building is a joint project by the Construction Industry Council and the Development Bureau.

-- China Polymetallic Mining, a Yunnan-based zinc and lead producer, kicks off its Hong Kong initial public offering roadshow on Monday, seeking to raise up to HK$1.95 billion, market sources said.

($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7963 Hong Kong dollars)