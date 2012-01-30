HONG KONG Jan 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his official blog that a host of policies were needed to boost the financial well-being of the Hong Kong people, pledging to expand spending on education, welfare and health care and hinting at more tax breaks and concessions ahead of his last budget speech on Feb. 1.

-- Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo plans to enter as many as eight new mainland cities over the next three to five years, said chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo. The company will not change its old-fashioned way of operating despite cost pressure to shift factories to China, he added.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, is looking to acquire some commercial property projects in first and second-tier cities in the mainland, said Tom Cheung, chief operating officer of Hui Xian Asset Management Ltd, which manages Hui Xian REIT.

-- China's brokerages Haitong Securities Co Ltd, which has pulled its $1.7 billion Hong Kong initial public offering last year due to poor market conditions, may start its listing plan again in March, sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sportswear maker Xtep International Holdings Ltd has lowered its 2012 sales growth target to single digits from 15 percent, and plans to open 400 new stores every year instead of 800-1,000 stores, its said chief financial officer Ho Yui-pok.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Sinopec Group, the parent of China Petroleum & chemical Corp (Sinopec) , may kick off its plan to spin off its oilfield engineering services and list in Hong Kong in March, raising up to HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion), according to sources from investment banks.

