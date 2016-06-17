* Finance companies, developers offering 90 pct-plus
mortgages
* No official data tracking finance companies' property
loans
* HK foreclosures rise, negative equity skyrockets
* China slowdown, stock market plunge contributing factors
* Ratings agency raised question of risk with HK central
bank
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, June 17 Home foreclosures in Hong
Kong have been rising and are likely to pick up pace as more
owners default on high-interest loans from unregulated lenders
in a weak economy, according to specialists in distressed
property.
The territory's authorities don't officially track
foreclosures but data from the de-facto central bank, the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority, shows that there are a growing number
of homes that are worth less than the amount paid for them. The
number of homes underwater reached a five-year high of 1,432 at
the end of March, and the $4.9 billion ($631 million) of
properties concerned is the highest since the global financial
crisis in 2009. At the end of December, there were just 95 cases
worth HK$418 million.
Non-bank finance companies have seen an increase in
delinquent loans since the fourth quarter of last year and
foreclosures are also now picking up. Members of the Hong Kong
Property Finance Association (HKPFA) now have about 10
delinquencies per 100 loans made, compared with 5-6 last year,
and foreclosures are running at around 4 per 100, up from 2-3 in
2015, according to its Chairman Alfred Lam.
For a graphic on negative home equity in Hong Kong, please
see: tmsnrt.rs/1WMjtTZ
For a city that relies on property-related businesses for
about a fifth of its economy, any major distress in the
apartment market would be a body blow. Hong Kong's gross
domestic product contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter
from the last quarter of 2015, hit by falling exports and weak
consumer spending as a faltering Chinese economy took a toll.
It could also trigger questions about whether the HKMA
should get a tighter grip on non-bank financing.
Banks are heavily regulated in the Chinese territory. Seven
rounds of property sector cooling measures introduced by the
HKMA since 2009 have cut the official loan-to-value ratio on
residential properties - the maximum amount a bank is allowed to
lend on a property - to a maximum 60 percent, and as low as 40
percent in some circumstances.
But the same does not apply to finance firms and real estate
developers. And buyers have in recent years got around the bank
rules by taking out loans from these other sources and borrowing
up to 90 or 95 percent of the value of the property. In some
cases they are even being offered the chance to borrow more than
100 percent of the value.
That is fine when prices are rising but it doesn't take much
of a decline to put these borrowers under water - which has been
happening as the Hong Kong economy has struggled and home prices
have dropped 11 percent from a September 2015 high. Hong Kong
household debt is also at a record high of nearly 70 percent,
according to the Bank for International Settlements.
COLLATERAL CONCERNS
The situation is made worse by the repeated use of
apartments for collateral in other unregulated transactions,
including loans for stock trading.
"More people (are) using their properties as collateral,"
said AA Property Services Managing Director Tsang Kit-chun, who
auctions foreclosed properties. "Those who suffer a loss from
the stock market are unable to pay back the mortgages."
AA has auctioned about 80 foreclosed residential properties
this year and is expecting to auction more than 200 by year end,
Tsang said. There were only about 100 such auctions last year.
Another major Hong Kong auction house, CS Auctioneers, also said
it expected foreclosures to increase with a worsening economy.
Hong Kong real estate investor Jacinto Tong, whose company
Gale Well Group has more than HK$35 billion invested in the
residential and commercial property markets, said high interest
rates demanded by finance companies was a major risk. Tong, who
published a book on the stresses in Hong Kong's residential
property market last year, said there were currently about 1,000
properties where buyers had missed payments and lenders had the
right to foreclose.
The distress is increasingly rapidly, he says. Tong warns
that by the end of the year, there could be missed payments on
15,000 properties, with finance companies foreclosing on about
10,000. His estimate is based on the number of properties that
mortgage agencies have told him are pending transfer to other
finance companies - which he said often means the borrowers
can't make the original payments.
LITTLE TRANSPARENCY
The finance companies typically charge between 10 and 30
percent interest compared with 2 percent from banks, and their
loans typically last 1-5 years rather than banks' 20 or 30
years. They often provide mortgages to people who banks have
turned away because they don't have a steady income or can't
prove it.
Some of those analysing the problem say they don't trust the
official data to provide a full picture of the leverage in the
home loans sector. The HKMA data is also 17 months old - the
last time it measured finance companies' bank loans was in
December 2014, before the worst of mainland China's economic
slowdown and the market crash that wiped a third off the value
of its stock markets.
"I don't think there's a lot of transparency. It is a
problem," said Moody's Investors Service Senior Analyst Sonny
Hsu, who called finance companies a "blind spot" and recently
raised the issue with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
and a number of banks, who he said gave him verbal assurances it
wasn't a systemic problem.
In its most recent published statements on the issue in the
spring of 2015, HKMA downplayed the risk posed by finance
companies in the property sector.
It said the total value of banks' credit facilities to
finance companies was less than 0.4 percent of total loans and
that the total value of loans with property as collateral was
HK$9.2 billion, accounting for no more than 1 percent of
outstanding residential mortgages.
However, it also acknowledged the data excluded "a vast
number of other finance companies" that don't have relationships
with banks.
When asked for updated data, an HKMA spokesperson said in a
written reply that the bank did not regulate finance companies
but neither did such companies have a "systemic implication".
The spokesperson also said that the HKMA had advised banks
last year to cut credit lines to finance companies lending above
HKMA guidelines and to lower debt servicing ratios for borrowers
who exceeded certain leverage thresholds.
PULLING BACK
As much as 10 percent of the market may be operating outside
of the HKMA rules, according to brokerage Ricacorp. Five years
ago, there were just over 800 registered finance companies,
according to the Companies Registry. Now there are more than
1,600.
The situation is severe enough to make finance companies
ease back, said HKPFA official Lam.
"Nowadays I seldom see finance companies finance up to 70
percent of the property value because 70 percent today next
month is maybe already 75 percent and 3 months later is 80
percent," Lam said.
Still, some of the biggest property developers seem less
afraid. One, Henderson Land Development Co Ltd,
recently began advertising first-time mortgages of up to 95
percent in partnership with an unnamed finance company. Another,
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, has started advertising
loans worth 120 percent of the property value.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Teenie Ho,
Saikat Chatterjee, Tris Pan and Sharon Shi; Editing by Martin
Howell)