BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will curb purchases of more than one flat by individuals using one legal document in a bid to cool sky-high property prices in one of the world's most expensive real estate market.
Home prices in Hong Kong have jumped 364 percent since 2003, while the median monthly household income has risen just 61 percent, pushing home ownership out of reach for many.
Hong Kong last introduced property cooling measures in November 2016, raising stamp duty on property transactions for the first time in three years but the measures had little impact. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Venus Wu and Michelle Price; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)