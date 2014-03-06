HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong's private home prices dropped to a seven-month low in January, the government said on Thursday, as official market-tightening measures drove developers to offer discounts to attract buyers.

Hong Kong's January overall home prices edged down 0.2 percent from a month earlier to their lowest since June 2013, according to the city's Rating and Valuation Department.

Overall, home prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets have now fallen 0.7 percent from last August's high point, according to government data.

The 0.7 percent figure comes at a time when many industry watchers are expecting a 10 percent drop in Hong Kong's home prices this year.

The government has imposed a series of property curbs since October 2009 to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped nearly 120 percent since 2008.

The number of private home completions in Hong Kong dropped to its second-lowest level on record in 2013. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)