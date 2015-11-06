HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong's home prices rose for a sixth consecutive month to a record high in September, official data showed, even as the once red-hot market has started to show signs of slowing amid slackening property sales.

An official index of overall private home prices for September edged up 0.7 percentage points month-on-month to 305.9 points. That's 14.9 percent higher than the year before.

The data comes at a time of falling sales. Overall home transactions dropped nearly 47 percent from a year ago to a 19-month low in October, according to real estate company Centaline Property Agency.

Analysts said concerns of an expected interest rate hike in the United States and a surge in housing supply in the city have dampened demand in one of the world's most expensive property market.

New home sales in October, an indicator of the city's powerful developers' revenue such as Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties, fell 56 percent from last year to HK$10.57 billion ($1.36 billion), data from Centaline showed.

The Hong Kong government last month said it expected new home supply to rise to a record high of 86,000 units in the next three to four years.

Hong Kong's home prices have jumped more than 170 percent since 2008 due to low interest rates and a supply shortage, shrugging off a series of government cooling measures including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers.

