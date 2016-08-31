(Updates with fresh mortgage data in last two paragraphs)
By Venus Wu and Joy Leung
Aug 31 Hong Kong home prices increased by the
largest margin in four months in July, climbing 1.9 percent from
the month before, government data showed on Wednesday, alongside
a mild rebound in the financial hub's economy in the second
quarter.
Home prices increased to 281.4 on a widely tracked
government index compiled by the Rating and Valuation
Department. The figure, however, was 7.5 percent lower than the
same period a year ago, and 8 percent off a historic high hit
last September.
Hong Kong property is among the most expensive in the world.
The market has cooled off since the September peak, but it has
seen modest growth since April. Robust sales in first-hand
apartments over the past month have also helped nudge up prices.
Centaline Property Agency Ltd, one of the largest property
agencies in the city, said in a statement earlier this month it
expected flat prices to return to peak levels in the fourth
quarter this year.
Hong Kong's China-dependent economy grew 1.7 percent in the
second quarter from a year earlier even amid a slowdown in
exports and tourism.
Property rental prices also edged up 1 percent, the third
consecutive monthly increase.
The number of mortgage applications also increased in July
by 4.4 percent compared with June, to 10,281 cases, according to
data released by the city's de facto central bank, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority.
The number of mortgage loans approved in July increased 2.7
percent compared with the month before, to HK$22.9 billion
($2.95 billion), while the mortgage delinquency ratio remained
unchanged at 0.04 percent.
(Editing by James Pomfret and Biju Dwarakanath)