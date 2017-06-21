(Refiles to remove extraneous words from headline)
By Venus Wu and Joy Leung
HONG KONG, June 21 Two mainland Chinese firms
will pay a forecast-beating HK$3.17 billion ($406.41 million)
for a plot of residential land on the outskirts of Hong Kong,
the Lands Department said on Wednesday, potentially fuelling
already sky-high property prices.
The city's private home prices have hit record highs for six
months in a row, posing a challenge to incoming leader Carrie
Lam, who is due to be sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping
on July 1.
The dearth of supply, low interest rates, and the flow of
capital from mainland China have pushed prices up over 137
percent since the financial crisis in 2008, making the city one
of the world's most expensive property markets.
The subsidiaries of Chinese developers Road King
Infrastructure Ltd and Shenzhen Investment Ltd
beat nine other companies to win the land deal in
western New Territories' Tuen Mun district, which is about an
hour away from the central business district.
The price beat market expectations, which ranged from HK$2.12
billion to 2.6 billion.
Based on the land premium, flats at the residential project
would have to be sold for at least HK$16,000 per square foot,
according to Thomas Lam, senior director at property consultancy
Knight Frank.
This estimate is over 50 percent higher than the district's
current average home price of HK$10,600 per square foot,
according to data from property agency Midland Realty.
The site, at some 12,000 square metres, has a maximum gross
floor area of 44,000 square metres.
($1 = 7.8001 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Venus Wu; editing by Susan Thomas)