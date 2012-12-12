HONG KONG Dec 12 The sharp run-up in Hong Kong house prices raises the risk of an abrupt correction and the government should take further steps if necessary to contain risks arising from the property market, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Global economic weakness is also having an impact on Hong Kong and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow to 1.25 percent this year, before recovering to around 3 percent next year, the IMF said in a statement.

Hong Kong's economy expanded faster than expected in the third quarter, helping the trade-dependent city avoid a recession as its exports and retail sector regained traction thanks to a pick-up in the world's two largest economies.

Housing prices in the former British colony have risen 20 percent so far this year and doubled from the trough seen in 2008, exacerbating affordability concerns. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)