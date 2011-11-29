HONG KONG Nov 29 Hong Kong has proposed a
new law that will slap fines and jail terms on developers that
mislead buyers of new homes.
The government on Tuesday kicked off a two-month
consultation period on the new law, which it hopes to introduce
to the Legislative Council in the first quarter of next year.
"There are consumer protections on other areas, and there
should be similar protections on selling properties," Eva Cheng,
the secretary for transport and housing, said as she called for
improved transparency, as she unveiled the proposed law. "It has
to be done, and there is never a better time."
Cheng said the current slump in property prices in Hong Kong
does not affect the government's motivation to put new rules in
place. A steering committee has been working on the rule changes
over the past year. The new law would govern all first-hand
projects, whether completed or sold off-plan.
The maximum penalty for misleading the public would be a
fine of HK$5 million and seven years in prison. Minor breaches
would be punished by a fine of around HK$100,000.
Under the proposed rules, developers would have to make a
sales brochure on each property available at least seven days
before sales begin. The brochure would list the property's
address and the neighborhood it is in. The brochure would also
have to provide the saleable area of the property, and would not
be allowed to contain artist's impressions of the development.
Residential property in Hong Kong has traditionally been
priced and promoted based on gross floor area, not the net area.
But consumers have complained about misleading practices from
developers, who often include an apportionment of public areas
such as lift lobbies, electricity plants and clubhouses in the
gross floor area of a flat.
Cheng admitted current legislation on new-home sales is
insufficient.
"We agree the current measures are not sufficient," Cheng
said, adding that the new rules are a top priority for her
bureau in the coming year. "The public is rightly concerned
about the sale of first-hand properties," she said.
The saleable area is the floor area of the residential
property itself, including any verandah or utility platform, but
excluding bay windows and public parts of a development.
Developers would also be required to provide a price list
for the development at least three calendar days before it goes
on sale.
With the government cracking down on property speculation in
Hong Kong, transactions have stalled and prices weakened.
Edward Farrelly, the director of research for Hong Kong,
Macau and Taiwan at brokerage CBRE, expects residential prices
to fall 20 percent over the next year.
The new rules will have an impact, he said. "I think there's
a lot of good in getting more transparency into the market," he
said. "It remains to be seen how the secondary market responds."
New home prices will likely rise as a result of developers
building extra costs into their baseline price, Farrelly said.
But they may not be able to push through that kind of increase
in the current market.
"Developers will try to resist a major hit on their margin,"
Farrelly said. "However, if the market is faced with a downturn,
they may have to accept lower margins."
Andrew Lawrence, the Hong Kong property analyst at Barclays
Capital, has forecast a decline of 25 to 30 percent in Hong Kong
property prices, assuming the former British colony pulls off a
soft landing. The drop would rise to 35 to 45 percent in case of
a hard landing, Lawrence predicts.
His favorite pick in the sector is Cheung Kong,
run by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, since the company has been
deleveraging its balance sheet over the last 24 months. That
should allow it to buy assets at the bottom of the cycle,
Lawrence said. Cheung Kong is Hong Kong's second-largest
developer by market capitalisation, behind Sun Hung Kai
Properties.
By contrast, Sun Hung Kai, the world's
second-biggest developer by market capitalisation, is relatively
highly geared, Lawrence said. It and Henderson Land
have the potential to need to issue fresh equity in the future,
he said.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)