HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong will raise stamp duties on property transactions for the first time in three years, government officials said on Friday, the latest effort to check an overheated property market.

Stamp duties would be increased to 15 percent of the transaction value across the board, Leung Chun-Ying, Hong Kong's chief executive said, flanked by other senior officials from his administration.

First time local buyers would be exempt from the increased taxes.

The latest measures take effect from Nov. 5.

Hong Kong's real estate is among the most expensive in the world. Government data on Monday showed home prices rising for six consecutive months to hit the highest level in nearly a year.

(Reporting by Venus Wu and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)