HONG KONG Feb 22 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday it will tighten mortgages for the territory's property transactions, as part of the government's overall efforts to cool the overheating real estate sector.

HKMA chief Norman Chan unveiled new measures after the government announced higher stamp duties on property transactions earlier in the day. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee, James Pomfret, Alison Leung, Anne-Marie Roantree and Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)