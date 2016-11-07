BRIEF-National Finance Co board recommneds cash and stock dividend for 2016
* Board recommneds cash dividend of 14 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon ID: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong property stocks fell on Monday after the government raised stamp duties on property transactions for the first time in three years to rein in soaring real estate prices.
The property sub-index fell 3 percent at the open. Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd were set to open down 5.6 percent, Henderson Land dropped 3 percent, New World Development slid 4.5 percent and Midland Holdings was down 7.2 percent.
The government will raise stamp duties on home purchases to 15 percent, across the board, effective Nov. 5, to dampen a red-hot market which has failed to respond to a raft of measures taken by policymakers in recent months.
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
* Baoviet Holdings says 2016 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 1.39 trillion dong ($61.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1=22,590 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)